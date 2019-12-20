Biz EOD: Anand Mahindra to step down; PM reiterates $5 trillion aim; BJP runs pre-Budget consultations

Mahindra & Mahindra executive chairman Anand Mahindra will step down from his position and become non-executive chairman next year, effective April 1, 2020, the company announced. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his government has "saved" the Indian economy that was heading towards a disaster five-six years ago. Bharatiya Janata Party has initiated a stakeholders' dialogue parallel to Finance Ministry's pre-Budget consultations. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

M&M, in an exchange filing, said that its board has approved the transition of Anand Mahindra's role from chairman to non-executive chairman.

2. 'Saved economy that was heading towards disaster 5 years ago,' says PM Modi

In the last 5 years, the country has strengthened itself in a major way and thus, we can strive and achieve targets such as the $5 trillion economy target, says Prime Minister Modi.

3. GST compensation for 9 large states could double to Rs 70,000 crore in FY20: ICRA

ICRA, in a report, said the compensation for the shortfall in GST collection may rise due to fall in growth of state GST (SGST) revenues amid the economic slowdown.

4. How TRAI's recent move on interconnect fee is good for nothing for Airtel and Vodafone Idea?

The decision to extend IUC charges - which are 6 paise per minute currently - has come three months after TRAI floated a consultation paper that attracted 345 comments from the industry.

5. BJP offers platform parallel to Finance Ministry for pre-budget consultations

The stakeholders' dialogue with BJP, which started on Thursday, will go on till 14th January 2020. The 11 sectoral dialogues will cover areas like GST, agriculture, MSME, real estate, pharma, heavy industries, telecommunication and IT, financial sector, and macro economy in general.