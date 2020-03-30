Biz EOD: Can RBI tackle COVID-19; Tata's airline portfolio in limbo; India Inc turns to InvIT, REIT

Will it be easy for the RBI to raise resources for the government to fight coronavirus? Tata Sons might be forced to operate just one airline from amongst the two - Vistara and AirAsia India - that it is operating now. At a time when stock markets are in a tizzy around the world, the Indian corporates are actively raising capital through infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs). Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Is RBI's balance sheet strong enough to help government fight coronavirus?

Will it be easy for the RBI to raise resources for the government? Let's look at how strong RBI's balance sheet is to assist the government.

2. Vistara or AirAsia India? Tata Group must pick one as losses mount

For Tata Group, getting into aviation was more of an emotional decision given that the group's patriarch JRD Tata pioneered the concept of aviation in the country by founding Air India in 1932.

3. India Inc takes InvIT, REIT route to raise funds in sinking market

Reports say that the global investors including Brookfield, Omers, Mubadala and ADIA are in early-stage discussions with Tata Power to invest around $500-600 million in its renewable energy InvIT.

4. Coronavirus impact: Supply chain disruption to cost auto industry

Coronavirus update: The pandemic will put added pressure on an industry which is already battling an unprecedented slowdown in the domestic market, said Care Ratings.

5. Coronavirus impact: Global indices sink as Chinese market stays afloat

Key indices such as Sensex, Dow Jones, DAX and CAC have lost 26.1%, 22.7%, 27.3% and 26.7%, respectively since the first case of coronavirus was reported in China. On the other hand, Chinese bourse Shanghai Composite has lost merely 4.1% to 2,772 on March 27 compared to 2,891 on November 15 last year.