Biz EOD: Countries reaction to TikTok ban; real GDP to contract in FY21; how RBI makes borrowers' lives easier

Since the Indian government banned TikTok and over 100 other Chinese apps amid raging concerns about data security, governments around the world have started deliberations over the use of these apps in their respective countries. Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s survey of Professional Forecasters projects country's real gross domestic product (GDP) to contract by 5.8 per cent in 2020-21. RBI has come up with many policies and directives that have implications on personal finance and will have an impact on your borrowing capacity for gold loan. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. How governments across the world are reacting to TikTok ban

On June 29, 2020, India invoked power under section 69A of IT Act to ban apps including TikTok that were believed to be engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order.

2. Real GDP to contract by 5.8% in FY21; industry to take biggest hit

The 30 panellists who participated in the survey expect CPI inflation to fall from 5.2 per cent in the September 2020 quarter to 3 per cent by March 2020 quarter and inch up to 3.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2021-22.

3. From gold loans to home loans: RBI makes life a little easier for borrowers

Besides rates, the RBI's measures will also have impact on your borrowing capacity for gold loan, and a dispute resolution mechanism will help you online payments related issues.

4. Google collaborates with Maharashtra government for digital learning

Over 2.3 crore students and teachers in Maharashtra will get access to blended learning that combines the classroom approach with online learning, using free tools like G Suite for Education, Google Classroom, Google Meet and more.

5. Russia to register world's first COVID-19 vaccine next week; mass vaccination to kick off in October

The vaccine formulated by the Gamaleya Institute is currently undergoing clinical trials at two sites -- Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital and the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University.