Biz EOD: Mistry's return to Tata Sons, funds flow to real estate, YES Bank's rating downgraded

Cyrus Mistry's reinstation as Tata Sons' executive chairman by NCLAT might not mean his return to the post. Investments inflows rise in real estate sector, but there remains a lot to be desired. Another blow for YES Bank as India Ratings downgrades the private lenders' ratings. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy

1. Will Cyrus Mistry return as Tata group chairman after NCLAT order?

"I believe it is now time that all of us work together for sustainable growth and development of the Tata Group, an institution that we all cherish," said Cyrus Mistry after NCLAT restored him as Tata Chairman.

2. Investments in Indian real estate jump 9% in 2019

The $6.2 billion investment in 2019, however, is lower than what Indian real estate received in 2017. A research predicts that in 2020, investment inflows would total $6.5 billion, or a growth of about 5 per cent.

3. Why GST Council broke its tradition of taking decisions unanimously

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the decision was not imposed by the council or by her as a chair but by a council member; the 'member' she referred to, according to those present in the meeting, was Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.

4. YES Bank shares plunge 4% on rating downgrade by India Ratings

India Ratings kept rating for Basel III Tier 2 bonds at IND A, Additional Basel III Tier 1 bonds at BBB+ and infrastructure bonds at A, holding all the instruments under 'downgraded' rating option.

5. PE & VC investment more than doubles in November to $4.8 billion

In volume terms, with 94 deals, November 2019 recorded 38 per cent higher deals compared to November 2018, and 6 per cent higher as opposed to October 2019.