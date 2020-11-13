Biz EOD: Govt announces Stimulus 3.0; MSMEs disappointed; PUBG Mobile to return

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 2.65 lakh crore worth economic stimulus package, termed as Atmanirbhar Bharat Yojana 3.0. The Consortium of Indian Associations (CIA) has expressed disappointment over the government's third stimulus package. PUBG Mobile India will be officially re-launched in the country by PUBG Corporation. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Govt announces Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0

Under the latest stimulus package, FM Sitharaman made 12 big announcements, and allocated funds and ensured credit guarantees to various sectors, including real estate, rural employment, Covid-19 vaccine research and Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana.

2. Stimulus 3.0 disappointing; growth ideas missing, says MSME Body

"Most of the benefits announced today are for large corporate and foreign incoming companies to attract fresh investments. Ground-level issues and problems at delivery points in the existing schemes and packages have not been recognised and resolved," says KE Raghunathan, convenor, Consortium of Indian Association.

3. FIIs infuse Rs 30,000 crore into Indian equity market in eight sessions

FIIs have infused Rs 29,782 crore in just eight sessions into the Indian equity market which has been buoyed by prospects of a change in leadership in US and the subsequent result coupled with strong Q2 earnings.

4. September IIP: Industry output back in positive territory after a six-month contraction

The September IIP growth was marked by a positive rise in both electricity and mining whilst the key category of manufacturing is still in the negative territory, registering a decline of 0.6%.

5. PUBG Mobile to be back in India! And the players won't be half-naked...

The new version will be called PUBG Mobile India, where the word "India" indicates the many things that went wrong with the game's previous version, leading to its ban.