Biz EOD: India prepares ahead of Trump visit; Coronavirus scare for China's GDP; bank strike in March

Ahead of Donald Trump's India visit, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry has initiated a discussion on a topic that is of tremendous interest to the US lobby groups - a review of India's intellectual property laws. Coronavirus outbreak in China has not only jeopardised human lives in the country but has also become a cause of concern for the country's economy and global growth. Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) will hold three-day nation-wide strike over wage hike from March 11-13.

India to review Intellectual Property laws ahead of Donald Trump's visit

The purpose of the discussion is to suggest ways to make Indian IP laws, the laws that govern patents, copyrights and design rights etc, contemporary by drawing up a list of needed amendments.

Coronavirus outbreak may put China's GDP, global economy in dire straits

The Chinese economy, which was recently facing the brunt of trade war with the US, grew only 6.1% in 2019, dropping from 6.8% in 2018 and 7% in 2017.

Alert! Bank strike to hit services for six days in March

Unions are demanding a 20 per cent hike on payslip components with adequate loading; in the latest round, IBA improved offer to 12.5 per cent but this was not acceptable to unions.

India ranks No.1 on this list! You can thank Mukesh Ambani for the feat

India's top position can be attributed to the success of Mukesh Ambani's telecom venture Reliance Jio since its launch in September 2016; Jio offered low-cost data plans that forced all incumbent telco players to significantly cut rates

Ratan Tata had nearly married, but 1962 Indo-China war changed things

Ratan Tata opened up about his childhood and his relationship with his grandmother and father