Biz EOD: India unprepared for Aramco-like attacks, taxpayers seek simpler GST returns and more

With India's drone policy still a few months, the country seems lacking in preparedness to avoid Aramco-like attacks. With GST Council set for a meeting on September 20, some quarters of taxpayers are asking for urgent hearing is the simplification of the GST annual return form GSTR-9. Read for more top stories from world of business and economy:

1. India unprepared to thwart Saudi Aramco-style drone attacks on critical infrastructure

Drones attacks at Saudi Arabia's oil facilities have sent shock waves in India where it seems the level of preparedness to deal with Saudi Aramco-style attacks is far short of what is required

2. GST Council meet: Taxpayers seek simplification of annual return form

GST Council meet: Although the Council has extended the date for filing the annual return for 2017-18 several times, it doesn't help much as the return form itself seems to have flaws.

3. 'Have been working on economic measures,' says Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman replied to Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and said that she has been working on and regularly speaking about measures the government has taken on matters of the economy.

4. Kerala finance minister's advice to Centre: Cut cess, not taxes

Even as the next GST Council meeting is scheduled for September 20, the possibility of a wide ranging tax cut - to infuse growth into India's slowing economy - looks unlikely, says T.M. Thomas Isaac, Finance Minister of Kerala

5. Wow! Momo bags $23 million from Tiger Global at valuation of $120 million

The funding round also saw a partial secondary exit for the Indian Angel Network (IAN). The company's first investor has raked in $3 million, an impressive seven-fold return on investment in four years.