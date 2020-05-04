Biz EOD: Investors lose Rs 5.83 lakh crore; weekly unemployment rate spikes; bank credit rises sharply

Investors lost Rs 5.83 lakh crore in the first trading session of May amid tensions between the Trump administration and China over the origins and handling of the coronavirus outbreak. India's unemployment rate shot up to 27.1 per cent in the week ended May 3 from 21.1 per cent in the preceding week, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). Bank credit growth to various sectors saw a significant surge in March, even as the economic activity halted in the second fortnight of the month, SBI Research's Ecowrap said. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Investors lose Rs 5.83 lakh crore as Sensex tumbles 2,002 points on US-China virus tensions

Market capitalisation on BSE fell to Rs 123.58 lakh crore today compared to Rs 129.41 lakh crore on April 30.

2. Coronavirus lockdown impact: Weekly unemployment rate spikes to 27.1%, says CMIE

"Data for the first week of May indicates that the rate could climb further. This worsening should be expected as the lockdown continues to get prolonged," says Mahesh Vyas, CEO of CMIE.

3. BT BUZZ: MHA order to make Aarogya Setu mandatory weak on legal ground

Legal experts say Home Ministry's decision to make the app mandatory lacks legislative backing to impose criminal or civil liability on employers over non-compliance.

4. Bank credit rises sharply in March, NBFC credit highest since Jan 2008, says SBI report

The credit to MSMEs stood at a 24-month high of 0.67 lakh crore while infrastructure registered a 12-month high growth at 0.46 lakh crore.

5. Train fare row: Govt, opposition in war of words over migrants workers' tickets

Earlier, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi attacked the central government for charging migrant labourers returning home for their train travel amid coronavirus lockdown.