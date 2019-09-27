Biz EOD: LPG shortage, govt capex on track, Mumbai runway trouble and more

LPG retailers are in a pickle ahead of the festive season because of the Saudi Arabia drone attacks. The government's capex plan for financial year 2019-20 is moving well on track, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Flight passengers travelling to or from Mumbai will have to face delays from November. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. LPG supply in India takes a hit after drone attack on Saudi Aramco facilities

Sanjiv Singh, Chairman of Indian Oil said that they are not seeing any crisis as of now but are just taking precautionary measures for the festivals.

2. 40% of budgeted Rs 5.45 lakh crore capex released in just 5 months, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman directed that the capital expenditure must be monitored on a monthly basis to ensure that there are no slippages.

3. Decoding Slowdown: Govt apathy and low investment continue to plague the agriculture sector

Decoding Slowdown: Studies show that Indian farmers have been short-changed by Rs 45 lakh crore of income during 2000-2016 due to complex market regulations and restrictive trade policies and that credit flows to agriculture is being used for non-agricultural purposes.

4. Google CEO Sundar Pichai calls for borderless internet as question of data protection looms

Technology firms have been concerned that the government's drive to step up measures to boost local data storage will increase investment costs.

5. Mumbai airport's main runway to be renovated; flight delays likely

The temporary shutdown of the runway is for maintenance purpose. The runway of Mumbai airport will remain shut between 9:30 am to 5:30 pm from Monday to Saturday.