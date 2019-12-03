Biz EOD: Maruti Suzuki to hike prices; HDFC Bank app down; Jio may be 20% cheaper

Maruti Suzuki has decided to increase prices across various models from January 2020. HDFC Bank customers are facing major problems while using its mobile application and internet banking facility as services are down for the past two days. Amid the ongoing tariff war among India's leading telcos, Reliance Jio's plans could be 15-20 per cent cheaper than its rivals. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Maruti Suzuki to increase prices of most cars from January 2020

Maruti Suzuki says the decision to increase prices has been taken over rising input costs; the company's overall sales fell again in November, posting a 3.3 per cent drop in PV sales over the last year.

2. HDFC Bank net banking, mobile app down for 2nd day in row

Angry customers have taken to social media to complain regarding inconvenience faced by them, especially since it's the start of the month and most people get their salaries around this time.

3. Siddharth Mittal takes over as Biocon CEO and Joint MD

Siddharth Mittal has been a core member of Biocon's leadership team since May 2013. He has been serving as the Chief Financial Officer of the company since August 2014.

4. Reliance Jio plans may be 20% cheaper than Airtel, Vodafone Idea

Currently, Jio's total subscriber base stands at 355.2 million, covering 99 per cent of India's population.

5. IIT placements: Students receive over 4,000 jobs in 2 days; core engineering in focus

Around six students have bagged an annual salary of Rs 1 crore at IIT Kharagpur, while 57 students have received offers of over Rs 30 lakh per annum each.