Biz EOD: Sitharaman surpasses the Queen, inflation's onion tears, Deloitte in the soup

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pipped Queen Elizabeth and Ivanka Trump in Forbes' list of most powerful women. Meanwhile, retail inflation skyrocketed to 40-month high of 5.54 per cent in November. Deloitte has been indicted by audit regulator National Financial Reporting Authority for failing to sniff out the scam at IL&FS Financial Services. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Nirmala Sitharaman more powerful than Queen Elizabeth, Ivanka Trump: Forbes

Other Indian women who made it to the Forbes most powerful women list are Roshni Nadar Malhotra, who has been placed on the 54th spot and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at 65th spot.

2. Onion effect! Retail inflation touches 5.54% in November; highest in more than 3 years

The consumer price index (CPI) hit a 40-month high of 5.54 per cent in November, breaching the RBI's medium-term target of 4 per cent for the second consecutive month.

3. Slowdown Blues: Industrial output shrinks 3.8% in October

The Indices of Industrial Production for the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors for the month of October 2019 declined 8 per cent, 2.1 per cent, and 12.2 per cent, respectively.

4. In a first, auditing regulator indicts Deloitte for failure to detect IL&FS Financial Services scam

Audit regulator National Financial Reporting Authority is now examining whether disciplinary proceedings under the relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2013 need to be initiated against Deloitte.

5. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank stock delivers 51% return on listing day

On its listing day, the Ujjivan Small Finance Bank stock opened at Rs 58 and rose to the intraday high of Rs 62.80 on BSE. Its market capitalisation was valued at Rs 9,660.77 crore, by Thursday's closing bell.