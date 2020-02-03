Biz EOD: PM invested 100 hours on Budget; Singh Brothers asked to present refund plan; Anil Ambani's sons resign from RInfra board

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally invested over 100 hours in making the Union Budget 2020, finance ministry sources told BusinessToday.In. Hearing a case filed by Japanese firm Daiichi Sankyo, the Supreme Court on Monday asked former Fortis promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh to submit a plan to refund Rs 1,175 crore each by February 24. Four months after joining the board of directors for Reliance Infrastructure, Anil Ambani's sons, Anmol and Anshul Ambani, have resigned from the board. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Budget 2020 has Modi imprint; PM personally invested over 100 hours on it

Prime Minister, carrying forward his legacy as Gujarat chief minister, sat through long sectoral presentations and went through nearly every detail; as Gujarat CM, he was known to get into every minute detail of budget.

2. Daiichi case: Supreme Court asks Singh Brothers to present a plan to refund Rs 1100 crore by Feb 24

The apex court also asked Daiichi and Fortis Healthcare to reply to Sebi petition on allowing Malaysia's IHH open offer to take over Fortis Healthcare.

3. Coronavirus: Worried investors erase $420 billion from China's stock market

Investors sold the yuan (Chinese currency) and dumped commodities as the fears concerning the spreading of the deadly virus and its economic fallouts drove selling on the first day of trade in China.

4. Anil Ambani's sons, Anmol, Anshu, step down from Reliance Infra board after four months

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Dhirubhai Ambani's sons had joined the board of Reliance Infrastructure as non-executive directors on October 9, 2019.

5. LIC IPO: 5 things to know about the upcoming share sale

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her second Budget speech on February 1 announced stake sale in the insurer in the next fiscal.