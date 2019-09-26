scorecardresearch
Biz EOD: Relief for PMC Bank customers, lowdown on onion price hike and more

Catch the biggest headline from the world of business and economy with BusinessToday.In's end of day (EOD) report

The apex bank granted some relief to the distressed customers of PMC Bank. BusinessToday.In takes a look at the reasons that have pushed onion prices to unbearable levels. Meanwhile, RBI releases a liquidity management framework. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. PMC Bank: RBI increases withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000 from Rs 1,000

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the withdrawal limit for Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) depositors to Rs 10,000 from the initial Rs 1,000.

2. Infographic: Why onion prices have shot through the roof

Why are onion prices skyrocketing? This BusinessToday.In infographic looks into the reason that's burning a hole in the common man's pocket.

3. RBI releases report on liquidity management framework

RBI liquidity framework report: The apex bank has asked for comments of stakeholder and members of the public on the report.

4. SBI's repo-linked home loans don't mean cheap EMIs for life; 5 things you must know

One good thing under the external benchmark system is that a borrower can compare the spread a bank is charging.

5. Upcoming Jewar Airport to be India's largest with 6 runways

Jewar airport, after completion, will be among the largest airports in the world, including O'Hare International Airport, Daxing International Airport , and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

