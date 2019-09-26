Biz EOD: Relief for PMC Bank customers, lowdown on onion price hike and more

The apex bank granted some relief to the distressed customers of PMC Bank. BusinessToday.In takes a look at the reasons that have pushed onion prices to unbearable levels. Meanwhile, RBI releases a liquidity management framework. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. PMC Bank: RBI increases withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000 from Rs 1,000

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the withdrawal limit for Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) depositors to Rs 10,000 from the initial Rs 1,000.

2. Infographic: Why onion prices have shot through the roof

Why are onion prices skyrocketing? This BusinessToday.In infographic looks into the reason that's burning a hole in the common man's pocket.

3. RBI releases report on liquidity management framework

RBI liquidity framework report: The apex bank has asked for comments of stakeholder and members of the public on the report.

4. SBI's repo-linked home loans don't mean cheap EMIs for life; 5 things you must know

One good thing under the external benchmark system is that a borrower can compare the spread a bank is charging.

5. Upcoming Jewar Airport to be India's largest with 6 runways

Jewar airport, after completion, will be among the largest airports in the world, including O'Hare International Airport, Daxing International Airport , and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.