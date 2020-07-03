Biz EOD: Should you invest in Quant funds; ICMR to launch COVID-19 vaccine by Aug 15; Gold outperforms Sensex

1. BT Insight: Quant funds outperform benchmark; should you invest?

"The job of the quant fund manager is to assess whether the pattern observed in past data is persistent i.e it will repeat in the future and thus can be profited from or just a data artefact which has to be ignored," says Gaurav Rastogi, CEO, Kuvera.

2. ICMR wants a miracle - A COVID-19 vaccine by August 15

Industry experts say this could be only an aspirational target and directive to speed up the trials, than a realistic move to get the vaccine launched within one and a half months.

3. Gold outperforms Sensex; spikes 672% in 15 years

Equities too have put up their best show recently enjoying a swift recovery from its March lows. The benchmark index Sensex posted its best quarterly total return since 2009, gaining 19 per cent as equities rallied globally from their first-quarter sell-off.

4. Not only ban apps, India needs to monitor China FDI too: Think tank

Investments in Indian social and other media (including those in regional languages), as well as start-ups, could lead to a subtle push toward the Chinese narrative on bilateral issues and disputes with India, a shift to a more favourable depiction of China and suppression of criticism.

5. Bombay HC asks tax dept to refund Rs 833 crore to Vodafone-Idea

After a Supreme Court direction, the revenue department had issued intimation under section 245 proposing certain adjustments to the refund and also passed order under the same section on 28 May 2020 determining the net refund of Rs 833 crore.