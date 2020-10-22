Biz EOD: Smartphone shipments hit record high; Diwali bonanza for Railway employees; govt relaxes travel guidelines

Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. India's smartphone shipments hit record high in Q3 2020; Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo top charts

Xiaomi continued to be the market leader with 13.1 million units, registering 9 per cent growth. Korean smartphone company Samsung regained second place once again with 10.2 million units and 7 per cent growth.

2. Why nobody questions industries polluting Delhi air the most?

Many studies, including those by top government bodies, identify top polluters of Delhi air as industries, vehicles and dust; the annual, ritualistic bashing of Punjab farmers in winter months only helps in shifting the blame and allows government agencies to evade accountability.

3. Bharti Infratel Q2 net profit dips 24% to Rs 733 crore

On Bharti Infratel-Indus Tower merger, the company said that National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has given its approval to the deal which is likely to be closed within 30 days.

4. Diwali bonanza for Railway employees! 11.58 lakh staff get bonus upto Rs 18,000

The PLB covers all non-gazetted railway employees excluding RPF/RPSF personnel and they receive the payment every year before the festive season.

5. Govt relaxes travel guidelines; overseas Indians, foreigners can now visit India

Under this graded relaxation, the government will restore all existing visas (except electronic visa, tourist visa and medical visa) with immediate effect.