Biz EOD: State finances plunge; how big is Reliance Retail; human trial of new COVID-19 drug

Fiscal deficit of 14 states reached 36.5 per cent of the budgeted estimates in the first quarter of current fiscal and saw over a two-fold jump from the previous years. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of India's biggest conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, aims to make Reliance Retail an unbeatable force in organised retail space in India. Pharma firm PNB Vesper Life Science has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India to conduct the Phase 2b clinical trial of its candidate drug PNB-001 (GPP-Baladol) for treating COVID-19 patients. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. State finances plunge! Q1 fiscal deficit doubles to 37% as taxes slide

As a result of the combination of lower receipts and higher spending, the aggregate fiscal deficit stood at 36.5 per cent of budgeted estimates in the first quarter.

2. 64 lakh Indians were COVID positive by May, finds ICMR survey

As percentage of the total population, it means 0.73 per cent of adults in India were exposed to the virus by early May 2020.

3. How big is Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail

Reliance Retails runs around 11,784 stores spanning 7,000 towns and cities of India; deal with Kishore Biyani gives it access to over 1,800 Future Group stores and brings in business worth $5.5 billion in grocery only.

4. PNB Vesper to conduct Phase-II human trial of a new COVID-19 drug

"It (candidate drug PNB-001) has shown remarkable results in lung inflammation and ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome)", says PN Balaram, CEO of PNB Vesper.

5. Cement industry cartelisation must be stopped, warns minister

A private highway contractor said that in states like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra there were issues related to supply of cement due to localised lockdown but the situation is now getting better.