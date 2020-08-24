Biz EOD: Validity of DL, registration extended; Future Retail averts default; Bhatia becomes fourth SBI MD

The validity of vehicle-related documents, including driving licences, vehicle registration, fitness certificates, permits and others, has been extended till December 31, 2020. Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail has managed to avert a default by making interest payment of $14 million (or about Rs 103.77 crore) to investors. State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, said Ashwani Bhatia has taken charge as its managing director. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. AGR case: Cancel license, spectrum if telcos' dues are being wiped out, SC to govt

AGR case: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that the government should move to cancel license, spectrum if the dues pending against telcos are being wiped out.

2. Validity of driving licence, registration, other vehicle documents extended till December

The validity extension will apply to documents that had expired on February 1 or would expire on December 31 and could not be renewed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

3. Future Retail averts default, pays $14 million interest on bonds

Future Retail was originally scheduled to make the interest payment on its 5.60 per cent 2025 dollar notes on July 22, but it missed the deadline.

4. Ashwini Bhatia takes charge as MD of State Bank of India

Bhatia will be responsible for the IT and Stressed Assets Resolution Group (SARG) in this new role, says SBI

5. Bengaluru hotels worst hit by COVID-19, bearish on demand revival

Latest report by JLL puts revenue per room decline at 59 per cent for Bengaluru, sharpest among major cities.