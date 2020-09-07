Biz EOD: Vi CEO says tariff hike inevitable; Delhi Metro reopens; Happiest Minds IPO subscribed 2.87 times

After the announcing the rebranding of Vodafone Idea Ltd, CEO Ravinder Takkar has said that tariff rise is inevitable. After a gap of five months, Delhi Metro resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line on Monday. Initial public offer (IPO) of Happiest Minds Technologies saw a good response on Day 1 of subscription and attracted bids for 6.67 crore equity shares. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Infosys, HCL, TCS employees lead in availing EPF advances under COVID window

Over 33,000 employees at TCS, availed themselves of COVID-19 advances totalling Rs 1.5 crore during the said period, data shared by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) showed.

2. LIC IPO: Government may go for 25% stake sale in insurer

The IPO of LIC is expected to contribute a huge chunk to the government's budgeted disinvestment kitty of Rs 2.10 lakh crore this fiscal.

3. Vi to increase prices? Vodafone Idea CEO Ravinder Takkar says tariff hike important

Vodafone Idea Ltd on Monday unveiled a new brand identity which will now be called "Vi". As of June 2020, Vi had about 280 million subscribers. However, two years ago, at the time of the merger between Vodafone and Idea, it had 408 million users.

4. Delhi Metro reopens: 7 things passengers must know before going to station

After a gap of five months, Delhi Metro resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line on Monday.

5. Happiest Minds IPO subscribed 2.87 times on day 1, receives bids for 6.67 cr shares

Happiest Minds Technologies IPO: The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 14.61 times and that of non-institutional investors 61.3 per cent.