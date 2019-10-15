Biz EOD: Wipro Q2 profit rises 36%; Abhijit Banerjee's CV is 17-page long; Festive cheer limited to e-commerce players

IT major Wipro reported 35.82% y-o-y growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,561 crore for the Q2 ended Sept 30, 2019. Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, who won the Nobel Prize in Economics along with two others, has a 17-page long CV. Contrary to expectations, the ongoing festive season has failed to bring cheer to most consumer industries, barring e-commerce sector. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee's CV is 17-page long!

The document boasts his impeccable academic records, key positions at Harvard, Princeton universities and several articles, as well as his books. The CV can be accessed on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) website.

2. Wipro Q2 profit jumps 36% to Rs 2,561 crore, IT services revenue up 2.5%

Wipro Q2 results: Consolidated revenue of the IT major increased by 4 per cent to Rs 15,125.60 crore in Q2FY20 as compared to Rs 14,541 crore in Q2FY19.

3. PMC Bank crisis: Another distressed depositor suffers heart attack, passes away

This is the second PMC Bank depositor to have died of heart attack in two days.

4. Festive cheer limited to e-commerce players this year

Although the deepening economic has caused households to tighten their purse strings, badly affecting most consumer industries, the e-commerce sector is bucking the trend.

5. 25,000 UP police home guards lose jobs as govt unable to afford salary

At present, UP has over 90,000 home guards, but the state administration has slashed the number of days they are required to report to work from 25 to 15.