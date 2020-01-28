CMAT 2020 Results Date: Check schedule for answer key, other updates

CMAT answer key and other updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2020 today. Around 74,486 applicants appeared for the CMAT examination. The exam, conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, was held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. As per the official NTA notification, the CMAT results would be announced on February 7, 2020, on the CMAT's official website cmat.nta.nic.in.

Here's the schedule for CMAT answer key and other updates:

The NTA has shared no official date regarding the release of answer keys. However, as per previous trends, the NTA may release the answer key tomorrow.

The CMAT answer key will be released on the CMAT's official website cmat.nta.nic.in. Applicants will have two days to raise objections on the preliminary answer keys.

The NTA will release the final answer key based on the applicants' objections raised online. The final CMAT answer key can be released on or before February 7.

CMAT is conducted for admissions to various MBA or management diploma courses. The CMAT score is accepted at all AICTE approved colleges across the country. However, IIMs do not accept CMAT scores.

