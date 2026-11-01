100 acres, 5,000 residents: Nita Ambani unveils 'Anant Ashray' township near Mumbai

Read More: RIL Q2 profit jumps 41% to Rs 25,548 crore; Jio ARPU rises to Rs 218.8

Nita Ambani performed the Bhumi Pujan and groundbreaking ceremony at the proposed site on November 1. The township will be developed in phases, subject to necessary regulatory approvals, Reliance Foundation said in a statement.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nita Ambani said the initiative was intended to provide not just accommodation but a supportive community for people requiring long-term care.

"For me and my family, Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray is a beginning very close to our hearts. It is a step towards building a loving home for people with disabilities, children who need a home and seniors who seek care and comfort," she said.

Advertisement

"We envision a community where compassionate care and medical support come together with the warmth of family life, where people live surrounded by nature, with opportunities to learn, work, make friends, and experience the joy of festivals and celebrations."

On her birthday, Mrs. Nita Ambani announces the Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Aashray — an orphanage for children, an old-age home for the elderly, and a lifelong home for people with physical and developmental disabilities. https://t.co/yR3b068Moa — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) November 1, 2026

Eight residential villages spread across 100 acres

According to Reliance Foundation, the proposed township will comprise eight residential villages, each named after a sacred river of India. Each village will have a distinct colour, symbol and sensory garden to help residents recognise and navigate their surroundings independently.

Advertisement

Rather than conventional institutional accommodation, residents will live in smaller, family-style homes with dedicated house parents and caregivers.

The homes will be designed to provide familiarity and personal space, allowing residents to personalise their rooms with photographs, colours and other belongings.

The township is also planned to include residential streets, gardens, playgrounds, farms, workshops, a temple and a hospital.

Reliance Foundation said every resident would receive an individualised care and development plan covering healthcare, education, skills, employment, friendships and personal well-being.

Specialised hospital, rehabilitation and education facilities

A major component of the project will be a specialised hospital offering developmental medicine, epilepsy care, special-needs dentistry, palliative care and other medical services.

The township will also include advanced rehabilitation facilities offering physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and hydrotherapy.

An inclusive educational ecosystem will bring together special education facilities and a mainstream school for the children of staff members.

The project is intended to support people with developmental disabilities, cerebral palsy, autism, epilepsy and complex medical conditions, particularly those requiring continuous specialist care.

Other planned facilities include sports and recreation centres, music and art activities, vocational training spaces, a bakery, café and craft studios.