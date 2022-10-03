129% growth! Mahindra sees highest-ever monthly vehicle sales in Sept

Mahindra & Mahindra has said that it has sold the highest-ever volume of vehicles in March, amounting to a growth of 129 per cent. The company stated in a filing that it sold 64,486 vehicles in the month of September, which is the highest ever monthly sales. It also recorded the highest ever quarter sales of 179,683 in the second quarter, which is an increase of 77 per cent over last year.

The auto company has said that it has claimed the No 1 position when it comes to sales of SUVs with the highest-ever sales of 34,262 units – a growth of 166 per cent from September 2021. It also said that it sold the highest-ever monthly electric 3-wheelers of 4,071 units, which is a growth of 170 per cent from September last year.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “September was a very exciting month with a strong start to the festive season. We continue to see very strong demand and performance across our portfolio of products, from SUVs, LCV’s less than 3.5 tons and our Last Mile Mobility brands. We are delighted that our SUVs have registered the highest ever sales of 34,262 vehicles as well as highest ever overall volumes of 64,486 vehicles for the month of September.”

The company stated that in domestic PV sales, cars and vans category saw a dip of 9 per cent from 271 units in September last year to 246 units now.

Passenger vehicle sales went up from 13,134 units in September 2021 to 34,508 in September this year – registering a growth of 163 per cent.

When it comes to light commercial vehicles of under 2T, Mahindra’s sales went up 192 per cent from the same month previous year, while LCVs of 2T-3.5T went up 126 per cent.

Mahindra’s tractor sales for September were at 47,100 units, as against 39,053 units during September 2021, an increase of 21 per cent.

