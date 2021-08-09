scorecardresearch
171 operating CPSEs made net profit in FY20: Govt

171 operating CPSEs made net profit in FY20: Govt

Of the total number of profit-making Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), at present there are 10 Maharatna, 14 Navratna and 73 Miniratna CPSEs

Budget 2021-22 had envisaged completion of strategic disinvestment of one Maharatna CPSE, two Navratna CPSEs, and two Miniratna CPSEs

As many as 171 operating CPSEs including Maharatna, Navratna and Miniratna CPSEs made net profit in the Financial Year 2019-20. This was stated by Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

The minister said as per the latest available information on the number of profit-making Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), at present there are 10 Maharatna, 14 Navratna and 73 Miniratna central public sector enterprises.

He added the Budget 2021-22 had envisaged for the completion of strategic disinvestment of one Maharatna CPSE, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, two Navratna CPSEs, Shipping Corporation of India Limited and Container Corporation of India Limited, and two Miniratna CPSEs, BEML Limited and Pawan Hans Limited.

