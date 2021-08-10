256 CPSEs operated in India by FY20-end; 171 profit-making firms: Centre

The Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday that there were 256 Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) operating in the country at the end of FY20, according to information available with the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE). The CPSEs had a total annual turnover of Rs 24,61,712 crore, informed Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Union Minister of State for Finance added that out of the 256 CPSEs, 171 are profit-making and have generated a profit of Rs 1,38,112 crore during FY20.

Based on the information provided by the Navaratna CPSEs for FY 2020-21, Karad stated that the performance in terms of profit after tax (PAT) had shown improvement compared to the previous year with respect to most of the Navaratna CPSEs.

On reining in expenditure, the minister stated that as per information furnished by the Navaratna CPSEs, a number of them were relying on the use of virtual mode, IT tools and services for reducing cost in the recruitment process.

"There is no reported reduction of workforce as cost cutting measures," the Minister added.

Earlier, in a written reply to a question asked in the Lok Sabha, Karad said as per the latest available information on the number of profit-making CPSEs, at present there are 10 Maharatna, 14 Navratna and 73 Miniratna central public sector enterprises.

Karad added in Budget 21-22 the Centre had envisaged the completion of strategic disinvestment of one Maharatna CPSE, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, two Navratna CPSEs, Shipping Corporation of India Limited and Container Corporation of India Limited, and two Miniratna CPSEs, BEML Limited and Pawan Hans Limited.

