4,000 employees apply for internal gig projects every quarter, 600 get selected, says Infosys' Salil Parekh

Nearly 4000 employees apply for gig projects internally at Infosys every quarter, of which about 600 get selected, CEO & MD Salil Parekh said.

He said the company has been running a platform called Accelerate for several years now where employees can explore gig projects outside of their main projects.

Addressing media queries on moonlighting at the post-result press briefing, Parekh said the company’s focus is to making sure that it pays real attention to learning opportunities for employees and encourage building a mindset of learning among its employees.

He also acknowledged that Infosys has sacked employees who were found to be engaged in dual employment in the last one year, without revealing how many people were sacked or how it investigated the issue.

“I don’t have information on the processes (to identify moonlighters). If we have found in the past employees who are doing blatant work in two specific companies where confidentiality issues, we have let go off them in the last 12 months,” he added.

Parekh further added that the company will deploy comprehensive policies to support employees to take up external gig opportunities. “For gig opportunities in the external environment, we support the aspirations of our employees to learn beyond work. We will support them to work on certain gig projects after prior approval of the managers. We are also developing more comprehensive policies for that while also ensuring contractual and confidentiality commitments are fully respected. However, to be clear, we do not support dual employment,” he said.

Wipro CEO & MD Thierry Delaporte on Wednesday clarified that the company is perfectly fine with employees having a side job here and there, but the IT major cannot accept employees holding jobs in an obvious conflict of interest.

India's second-largest software exporter, Infosys, on Thursday reported an 11.10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,021 crore in September quarter compared with Rs 5,421 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The Bengaluru-based company narrowed its revenue and operating margin guidance for FY23. It announced an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per share, valuing Rs 6,940 crore. Besides, its board approved a share buyback proposal worth Rs 9,300 crore.

