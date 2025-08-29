'4x the Tesla gigafactory': In his debut RIL AGM speech, Anant Ambani teases Dhirubhai Ambani Giga Energy Complex at Jamnagar

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and a recent executive director at Reliance Industries, on Friday made his debut at the RIL annual general meeting (AGM).

In his first-ever AGM address, the junior-most Ambani detailled the progress on the Dhirubhai Ambani Giga Energy Complex in Jamnagar. He claimed that the Dhirubhai Ambani Giga Energy Complex will be four times the Tesla Gigafactory in terms of building area.

Anant Ambani said that the Complex will span across 44 million square feet of building area. Not only that, but he also announced that the complex can store 3.4 million cubic meters of concrete and the steel equivalent to what would be found in 100 Eiffel Towers -- 7 lakh tonnes of steel.

The Giga Energy Complex, announced by Anant, would also house 1 lakh kms of cable, enough to reach the Moon and back. As per Anant Ambani, over 50,000 workers are working at record pace, supported by extensive construction automation.

The newly married Ambani also announced a slate of new projects worth over ₹75,000 crore. These projects include a 1.2 MT PVC plant in Nagothane, an expanded CPVC and 2 million PTA facility in Dahej and 1 MT specialty polyester facility in Palghar.

"Our Hazira carbon fibre facility will be one of the world's three largest, serving aerosapce, defence and advanced materials. And at Jamnagar, we are on course to realising the autonomous refinery."

Furthermore, he said that Reliance's exploration and production business delivered a record EBITDA of ₹21,188 crore ($2.5 billion), driven largely by higher output from the KG-D6 basin located in the Krishna-Godavari basin and CBM.

"KG-D6 production rose 4% to 28 MMSCMD of gas and 21,000 BOPD. We plan to add more new wells in the next fiscal," Anant Ambani said. He added that RIL is advancing infrastructure-led exploration in the KG D6 block, and fresh drilling is scheduled in 2026.

"In the KG basin, we are advancing infrastructure-led exploration, with fresh drilling scheduled for 2026. CBM output increased by 30 per cent to 0.8 MMSCMD. This was powered by India's first 40-well multilateral drilling campaign. A second campaign is already underway."