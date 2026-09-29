5-day banking closer to discussion stage as IBA forms high-level committee

The development comes after bank unions recently deferred a proposed three-day nationwide strike over a range of demands, including the introduction of a five-day banking week. The strike was scheduled to begin Monday and coincided with the half-yearly closing of banks. With the strike deferred, banks were to function normally on Monday.

What will the IBA-Union committee discuss?

According to the IBA communication dated September 29, the committee will include senior representatives from the banking industry and the UFBU.

Bank of India MD and CEO Raineesh Karnatak will chair the committee, while Punjab National Bank MD and CEO Ashok Chandra will be the alternate chairman. Other IBA representatives include Indian Bank MD and CEO Binod Kumar, IDBI Bank MD and CEO Rakesh Sharma and State Bank of India Deputy Managing Director G S Rana.

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Seven representatives from UFBU-affiliated unions will also be part of the committee. BKSM General Secretary Vinod Nikam will participate as an invitee.

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The committee will deliberate on the issue of declaring the remaining Saturdays as holidays. The unions said the panel would examine possible alternatives, consult stakeholders and work towards a solution acceptable to all stakeholders, including customers.

Why five-day banking is being discussed

The demand for a five-day workweek has its roots in the broader evolution of working-hour norms.

In 1817, Welsh reformer Robert Owen proposed an eight-hour working day, summed up in the slogan “Eight hours labour, eight hours recreation, eight hours rest.” In 1886, workers across the US went on strike demanding an eight-hour workday, with May 1 later becoming associated with Labour Day.

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The five-day, 40-hour workweek came much later. Henry Ford moved his factories to a five-day, 40-hour workweek in 1926, arguing that additional leisure time would give workers more opportunity to become consumers. The United States formally adopted the 40-hour workweek in 1938.

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Strike deferred, other issues remain

Alongside five-day banking, unions have raised concerns over the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for Scale IV and above officers. Discussions can begin with the IBA to propose modifications to the government, the UFBU said.

Residual issues listed in the March 8, 2024, minutes will also be discussed between the parties to expedite resolution.

In view of the assurances and proposed discussions, the UFBU agreed to defer its planned agitation and strike actions. However, the latest IBA communication does not announce a final decision or implementation date for five-day banking.

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