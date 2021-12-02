50% Indian hybrid workers say they are more productive when working remotely: Gartner

A recent survey by tech research and consulting firm Gartner, titled Gartner 2021 Digital Worker Experience Survey, revealed that five in 10 Indian workers reported more productivity when they worked remotely. Indian workers reported more productivity as they did not have to face serpentine traffic jams now. Over 40 percent of those surveyed in the UK, Germany and France where said their productivity remained the same as before. More than 30 per cent workers in Australia felt more or much more productive during work from home (WFH).

Use of technology by Indian workers has gone up since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. “Improved digital dexterity, willingness to use real-time mobile messaging and virtual meeting solutions, along with scheduled flexibility, led to employees experiencing an uptick in their overall productivity while working from home,” principal research analyst at Gartner Rashmi Kotipalli said.

Eighty-three per cent of Indian digital workers said they use real-time mobile messaging to conduct work activities and prefer it over other online communication tools available during remote work. While 60 per cent of global workers surveyed use messaging tools daily, 50 per cent use collaboration and storage/sharing tools daily for work from home.

Compared to Indian and Chinese workers, Indians prefer virtual meetings over in-person meetings as per the report. “Virtual meetings have always been desired by Indian workers. During the pandemic, Indian workers experienced first-hand the flexibility benefits they can reap out of virtual meetings, and now this has become their preferred choice,” Kotipalli noted.

The report stated these technologies have emerged “as the core components of the “new work hub””. This hub represents a collection of cloud-based, personal and team productivity technologies. Findings of the survey were presented at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2021. This survey was conducted in November and December 2020 among 10,080 full-time employees at organisations having 100 or more employees in the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC) including 1,550 in India.

