70% young Indians want tech jobs despite mass layoffs says NASSCOM-Indeed study

A latest study conducted by IT and tech employee association NASSCOM and job search portal Indeed highlights that young Indians prefer jobs in the tech sector despite mass layoffs going on in the industry.

The report titled 'Gen Z and Millennials: Reshaping the Future of Workforce' says, "The technology sector continues to be the sector of choice for Gen Z with over 70 per cent of Gen Z’ students surveyed finding the technology sector very aspirational and interested in taking up tech jobs."

It is worth noting that India has a higher share of young people in its population than other countries. As of 2021, India’s share of Millennials and Gen Z stood at 52 per cent, higher than the global average of 47 per cent.

Moreover, around 3,80,000 freshers have been hired by the Indian tech industry in FY22.

The study noted that 79 per cent of GenZ are willing to spend more than 2 years in their first job provided employers provide them with the right value proposition.

Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of NASSCOM said, “The workforce is changing and so are the workplaces. With newer perspectives and ideas, GenZ and Millennials are setting the future course of employee engagement, retention, and acquisition strategies. It will be interesting to see how these newer generations shape India’s future as the talent hub of the world.”

Furthermore, despite the growing demand of work from home among IT and tech employees, the survey found that GenZ is more willing to work from office with 85 per cent saying they prefer work from office or hybrid work.

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales at Indeed said, “We foresee the need to help this group of workers navigate the jobs sector whilst staying true to their beliefs. GenZ workers prioritise a positive work-life balance. They seek work environments that are empathetic and diverse, offer learning opportunities, and align with their core values."

Kumar added, "It will become increasingly imperative for enterprises to continue to foster this through purpose driven work which includes initiatives around diversity and inclusion, and sustainability as well as benefits like flexibility and learning and development to continue to retain quality talent

