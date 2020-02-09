8 of top 10 firms add Rs 1.57 lakh crore in m-cap SBI, RIL finish with gains

Eight of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added Rs 1,57,270.8 crore in market capitalisation last week, with Reliance Industries (RIL) taking the biggest position.

Only Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys from the top-10 pack suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

The m-cap of RIL zoomed Rs 31,981.45 crore to Rs 9,08,888.02 crore, the most among the frontline entities. Reliance Industries gained Rs 31,981 crore, according to market data.

The valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 23,503.35 crore to Rs 6,80,391.85 crore and that of HDFC climbed Rs 23,385.05 crore to Rs 4,16,003.19 crore.

The market cap of Bharti Airtel advanced Rs 23,049.72 crore to Rs 2,94,381.87 crore and that of ICICI Bank's rose by Rs 20,676.16 crore to Rs 3,47,086.53 crore.

Likewise, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) added Rs 18,617.38 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 4,67,512.81 crore. SBI 's valuation zoomed Rs 15,484.2 crore to Rs 2,86,033.80 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank 's valuation went up by Rs 573.46 crore to Rs 3,15,920.07 crore .

In contrast, the m-cap of TCS dropped Rs 10,656.8 crore to Rs 8,01,772.04 crore and that of Infosys tumbled by Rs 1,296.88 crore to Rs 3,30,983.22 crore.

In the top-10 ranking, RIL was placed at the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India (SBI). Last week, the Sensex surged 1,406.32 points or 3.53 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)

