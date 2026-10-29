87% of Indian CEOs expect business growth: Will optimism translate into higher investment and hiring?

The findings suggest that business leaders remain optimistic about their own companies even as the wider operating environment remains uncertain.

Growth ambitions remain strong

The survey found that 69% of Indian CEOs expect annual earnings growth of more than 2.5%, compared with 68% of CEOs globally. Additionally, 92% of Indian CEOs expect their organisations to increase headcount over the next three years, indicating that workforce expansion remains part of companies’ plans.

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However, the survey measures executive expectations rather than confirmed investment commitments. Whether confidence translates into higher capital expenditure will depend on business conditions, demand, financing costs and companies’ ability to convert growth opportunities into revenue.

Technology and digitalisation drive priorities

Companies are increasingly focusing on operational transformation to support growth. According to the report, advancing digitisation and connectivity is the leading operational priority for 26% of Indian CEOs, compared with 20% globally.

Improving customer experience and reconfiguring supply chains to strengthen resilience are each priorities for 13% of Indian respondents. In addition, 34% are prioritising AI integration across operations and workflows, while 33% are increasing investment in regulatory compliance and reporting.

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These priorities indicate that investment decisions are increasingly shaped by the need to improve efficiency, strengthen resilience and adopt new technologies, alongside traditional growth objectives.

Risks could determine the pace of investment

Despite their confidence, CEOs face significant risks. Cybersecurity and data security are the leading perceived threats to growth for 38% of Indian respondents. Geopolitical instability and global economic uncertainty follow at 28% each.

Nearly half, or 49%, are increasing investment in cybersecurity and digital-risk resilience. This suggests that some corporate spending is being directed towards protecting operations and managing risks, rather than solely towards expansion.

Mohit Bahl, Partner and Head of Risk and Integrity Advisory at KPMG in India, said: “Risk management is increasingly evolving from an operational necessity into a strategic leadership imperative.”

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He added that companies should integrate risk, resilience and governance more deeply into investment, transformation and growth decisions.

For India’s business outlook, the key question is whether strong company-level confidence will translate into measurable gains in capital expenditure, productivity and earnings. The survey points to sustained growth ambitions, but actual investment decisions and business performance will determine whether that optimism is realised.

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