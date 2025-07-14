AAIB’s preliminary report found no mechanical, maintenance issues with Air India plane: CEO Campbell Wilson

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB’s) preliminary report on the Air India plane crash showed no mechanical or maintenance issues, said CEO Campbell Wilson in a communication to select employees of the carrier.

According to the communique that India Today accessed, Wilson said that all mandatory maintenance checks tasks were completed. There was no issue with the quality of fuel and no abnormality with the take-off roll, he added.

The pilots had also passed their mandatory pre-flight breathalyser test that did not reveal any unusual observations pertaining to their medical status, he said.

“I would also remind that, out of an abundance of caution and under the oversight of the DGCA, every Boeing 787 aircraft operating in our fleet was checked within days of the accident and all were found fit for service,” said the CEO in the mail, adding, “The Preliminary Report identified no cause nor made any recommendations, so I urge everyone to avoid drawing premature conclusions as the investigation is far from over.”

Wilson said that Air India will continue to cooperate with the investigators to ensure they have everything to conduct a thorough and comprehensive enquiry.

“Until a final report or cause is tabled there will no doubt be new rounds of speculation and more sensational headlines. We must nevertheless remain focused on our task and be true to the values that have powered Air India’s transformation journey over the past three years – integrity, excellence, customer focus, innovation and teamwork,” he said.

The Air India CEO also said it was their top priority to stand by the bereaved and the injured and to work together as a team.