ABB India to provide digital solution to maximise network efficiency

ABB India on Thursday said it has been roped in by THINK Gas, which is into city gas distribution business, to provide a digital solution to maximise efficiency of its expansive network.



"ABB India to enable intelligent automation for THINK Gas' network. Harnessing its SCADAvantage system deployed in the cloud, ABB has designed a solution that will integrate, monitor and control day-to-day operations across the enterprise, automating workflows to help operators maximise uptime and improve safety," the company said.



The system will be managed via a central control room where operators will be able to promptly retrieve data and convey crucial information such as operational equipment parameters and consumption trends, it said.



Hardip Singh Rai, CEO at THINK Gas, said this partnership with ABB will help to build the company into a modern and robust CGD company that is ready for the future.



City gas distribution is gaining momentum as the government aims to expand supply networks across India. With rapid urbanisation and increasing energy demands, India is investing billions to deliver Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to around 70 percent of its population over the next five years. This is part of the country's ambition to achieve a more sustainable energy mix, he said.



THINK Gas has seven licenses to operate across 13 districts in the states of Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar. It supplies natural gas to domestic, commercial, industrial and automotive sectors.



ABB India is a subsidiary of Switzerland-based technology company ABB which is into electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio.



