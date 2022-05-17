Abu Dhabi-based IHC completes Rs 15,400-cr investment in three Adani firms

Abu Dhabi-based global strategic investment company International Holding Company PJSC (IHC) announced on Tuesday the completion of Rs 15,400 crore or $2 billion investment transaction in the Adani portfolio companies, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) and Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL).

The capital provided by IHC was through the preferential allotment route. IHC investment in Adani Group represents 4.87 per cent of the total trade between the UAE and India, the company said.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO and Managing Director of IHC, said: "This strategic expansion of our business aligns with IHC's commitment to broadening and diversifying our investment portfolio. There is no doubt that this transaction will directly and positively impact India's overarching ambition for long-term plans for clean energy.”

The partnership with IHC will accelerate the group’s plans to supply the country with 45 GW or 9 per cent of India's non-fossil energy by 2030. AGEL aims to develop and operate a renewable energy generation capacity of 25 GW by 2025.



“We value IHC’s pioneering role as a strategic investor in sustainable energy, healthcare, food, infrastructure and Energy Transition in the UAE. This transaction marks the further strengthening of the India – UAE relationship and highlights the long history of business and trust between our peoples,” said Sagar Adani, Executive Director of Adani Green Energy Ltd.



The company added that Adani Transmission’s distribution arm Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited has legally covenanted targets to increase the renewable energy penetration from 3 per cent in FY21 to 60 per cent by FY27. IHC’s investment will support ATL to this end.



Moreover, Adani Enterprises through its wholly owned subsidiary Adani New Industries Limited has undertaken to invest $50 billion in the next 9 years to form a “new green hydrogen vertical focused on decarbonisation of industrial energy and mobility”.

