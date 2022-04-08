Abu Dhabi-based IHC to invest Rs 15,400 cr in three Adani companies

Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate International Holding Company will invest $2 billion or Rs 15,400 crore in three of Adani Group’s green-focused companies – Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) and Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL). All the three companies are listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

IHC will invest Rs 3,850 crore in AGEL, Rs 3,850 crore in ATL and Rs 7,700 crore in AEL. The transactions are expected to be completed within a month. The capital will be used to pursue growth of the companies as well as to strengthen the balance sheet and general corporate purposes, Adani Group said.

Adani Group said that it is committed to growing its business partnership with IHC in India, Middle East and Africa.

The boards of AGEL, ATL and AEL met on Friday to approve the transaction that will be done through a preferential allotment route. The investment is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, as well as compliance with SEBI norms.

Calling it a landmark transaction, AGEL Executive Director Sagar Adani said, “We are deeply committed to the shared vision and values of investment in sustainable infrastructure, green energy and energy transition. This is a landmark transaction and marks a start of a wider relationship between the Adani Group and IHC and attracting further investment from UAE into India.”

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO and Managing Director of IHC, said "This will be a long-term investment in India as the country is driving much innovation globally, including the green energy sector. The opportunity to earn a compelling return on investment in green energy has never been greater. We are confident that Adani companies will play a significant role in unleashing India's total green energy potential, reflecting positively on our shareholders' commitment."

Also read: Adani Global picks minority stake in Israeli robotics firm for $20 mn