ACC says it won't conduct independent probe into Hindenburg allegations

ACC Ltd, which is part of the Adani Group controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani, has said that it will not conduct an independent probe into allegations of financial misconduct levelled by US short seller Hindenburg Research.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the leading cement maker said that based on the review of independent law firms hired by the Adani Group, and the pending outcome of regulatory investigations into the matter, it has decided not to carry out a separate independent probe.

It clarified that Adani Group had already undergone a review by independent law firms for the financial year ended March 2022–23 (FY23), and their opinion confirmed the company’s compliance with all legal requirements.

“To uphold the principles of good corporate governance, the Adani Group had undertaken a review by independent law firms, in respect of the year ended March 31, 2023, whose opinions confirmed that the company is in compliance with the requirements of appiciable laws and regulations. Based on the foregoing and pending final outcome of the regulatory investigations and related proceedings, the Company has decided to not carry out any separate independent investigation in the matter and the financial results do not carry any adjustments in this regard,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

Earlier, other Adani Group companies said that the conglomerate and its entities will be evaluating an independent assessment into the Hindenburg allegations that caused the Adani Group’s market value to shrink nearly $150 billion within weeks of the report's publications.

It is to be recalled that US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, which conducts investigations and publishes reports on publicly traded companies that they believe have engaged in fraudulent or unethical behaviour, had accused the Adani Group of ‘fraud’ and ‘stock price manipulation’ using offshore entities.

The Adani Group on various occasions and platforms has denied the allegations.

Following the Hindenburg’s allegations, the Supreme Court constituted an expert committee to look into the matter and the panel’s report was made public in May.

The committee, in its report, noted that prima facie, it could not find any regulatory failure by Sebi in dealing with the alleged contravention of securities laws by the Adani Group companies.

The SC expert committee, headed by Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, noted that prima facie, Sebi had found no wrongdoing with regards to the ownership of offshore funds that control a significant stake in Adani Group companies. The report also noted that Sebi had found no pattern of artificial trading in Adani Group stocks.

But it noted that further investigation was required in this regard.

Sebi, after the apex court gave it an extension to complete its probe into the allegations thrown up by the Hindenburg report, is expected to submit its report on August 14.

ACC Q1 results

ACC on Thursday reported 105 per cent surge in net profit at Rs 466 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. It reported net profit of Rs 227 crore in the year-ago period. The cement firm's revenue rose 16 per cent at Rs 5,201 crore in the June quarter.

The volume during the quarter increased by 23.2 per cent at 9.4 MT from 7.60 MT, YoY, supported by increase in blended cement and improvement in efficiency parameters.

Operating performance of the company during the quarter improved as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 81 per cent to Rs 770.9 crore from Rs 425.8 crore, YoY.

EBITDA margin in Q1FY24 improved by 530 basis points (bps) to 14.8 per cent from 9.5 per cent, a year ago.

Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director & CEO, ACC Limited said: "We are delighted to report a strong performance in the first quarter of FY24, with a 16.4 per cent increase in revenue and 105 per cent increase in PAT compared to the previous year same quarter. The growth was driven by robust demand for high-quality cement products across all markets, as well as our continuous efforts to optimise operations and reduce environmental impact. We have persistently strived to diminish carbon footprint by reducing the clinker factor, curbing thermal and electrical energy intensity, implementing Waste Heat Recovery Systems across facilities, and augmenting usage and capacity for renewable energy generation."

On July 28, shares of ACC were trading at Rs 1,938.00, down by 0.13 per cent, at 9.45 am.

Also read: Adani Transmission shares in focus as Adani firm changes name to Adani Green Solutions

Also read: ITC shares details on Hotel division demerger, royalty. 8 takeaways from analyst meet