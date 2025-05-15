Adani Airports end lounge access partnership with DragonPass

Adani Airport Holdings has ended its partnership with DragonPass, the global airport lounge access provider, with immediate effect. As a result, DragonPass members will no longer be able to access lounges at airports managed by the Adani Group.

In a statement, the company confirmed, “Our association with DragonPass, which provided access to airport lounges, has been terminated with immediate effect. DragonPass customers will no longer have access to lounges at Adani-managed airports.”

The move will impact DragonPass users traveling through key Adani-operated airports, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram. However, Adani Airports clarified that the change will not affect the lounge access or travel experience of other customers, including those using different lounge networks or services provided through banks and credit cards.

“This change will have no impact on the airport lounge and travel experience for other customers,” the company added.

In a similar move, Delhi airport on Thursday officially terminated its partnership with Turkish ground handling company Celebi Aviation for ground handling and cargo operations. This decision was made following the revocation of security clearance for Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd by the aviation watchdog BCAS, citing concerns for national security. Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd were responsible for managing ground handling and cargo terminal operations, respectively.

On May 15, the Centre revoked the security clearance of Çelebi Aviation, a Turkish firm responsible for critical ground operations at major Indian airports. This decision comes in the midst of increasing calls to boycott the company, based in Istanbul, Turkey - a country that supported Pakistan during recent tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack and ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, under the Union Civil Aviation Ministry, issued a notification regarding the revocation of security clearance for Celebi airport services India Ltd, a subsidiary of Çelebi Aviation Holding, the Turkish company. Turkey has received strong criticism for its backing of Pakistan, resulting in a significant decrease in the number of Indian tourists visiting the country in recent days.

Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has revoked the security clearance of Turkish ground handling company CELEBI with immediate effect.



⁦@MoCA_GoI⁩ ⁦@RamMNK⁩ ⁦@PIB_India⁩ ⁦⁦@MIB_India⁩ pic.twitter.com/rT7CDyGtxG — PIB Civil Aviation (@Pib_MoCA) May 15, 2025

On May 13, Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, called for the immediate termination of Çelebi's contract at Mumbai’s international airport due to national security concerns. A delegation, including Sena leader Murji Patel, met with Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to urge the end of its partnership with Çelebi NAS Airport Services. The Sena set a 10-day deadline for MIAL to cancel the contract, with the threat of protests if no action is taken.

Earlier this week, Adani Digital Labs (ADL) had revealed its partnership with Dragonpass to enhance the airport lounge experiences at Adani Group-operated airports. The strategic partnership aimed to grant travelers access to a wide array of lounges within the Indian multi-sector group's airport network, ensuring a luxurious and relaxing environment for all passengers.