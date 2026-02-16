Adani Atomic eyes domestic and global nuclear tech

Adani Atomic Energy Limited has shown interest in Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs), Bharat Small Modular Reactors (BSMRs) and is in talks with international players for commercial atomic power generation.

On Thursday, the company unveiled newly incorporated entity Adani Atomic Energy Limited, which will generate, transmit and distribute electricity derived from nuclear or atomic energy. The company has been set up as a wholly-owned subsidiary with an initial investment of Rs 5 lakh, according to exchange filings.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The company has been firming up its foray into atomic energy for some time and has already held few rounds of talks with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for the indigenous 220 MW BSRs and small modular reactors.

The BSRs are based on India’s tried-and-tested 220-megawatt pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) technology, of which 16 units are already operational in the country. The BSMRs are under design and development in India and globally.

Adani Power has submitted documents required for the signing of the Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) and it is currently under evaluation and further processing, said NPCIL last September. However, the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the 220 MW BSR for private players is now getting revised post the government passing the SHANTI Act, amending the country’s atomic energy laws to allow private sector participation.

Advertisement

According to official sources, Adani Power has also provided a list of tentative sites for setting up nuclear projects. The deployment is likely in brownfield sites for the repurposing of retiring fossil fuel-based power plants.

The states initially shortlisted by the industry are Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. NPCIL said it has written to the Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha governments seeking support for site investigations and land and water allocation.

A recent Bloomberg report said the Adani group is reportedly in talks with the Uttar Pradesh government to build a commercial nuclear power project. It would involve setting up eight SMRs of 200 MW each, giving the Adani Group a total nuclear capacity of about 1,600 MW.

Advertisement

Another report said that Adani Power is eyeing 30GW of nuclear power capacity, seeking to replace its entire thermal capacity in the coming years. With the opening up of the nuclear sector for international players, Adani Power is also in talks with international players for technology know-how.

Indigenous tech

Under the Nuclear Energy Mission, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has recently initiated the design and development of SMRs. For the 220 MWe Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR-200), the detailed project report has been approved and financial sanction is awaited. The lead unit is proposed at the Tarapur Atomic Power Station site, Maharashtra.

For the 55 MWe Small Modular Reactor (SMR-55), the proposal has been approved in-principle and design detailing is in progress. Design and development of major prototype equipment are in progress.

The SMRs are suitable for deployment as captive power plants for the energy-intensive sectors, repurposing of retiring fossil fuel-based power plants, and deployment in remote locations with no grid connectivity.

