Adani Cement launches new waste management arm ‘Geoclean’ to  conserve natural resources 

Adani Cement has unveiled 'Geoclean,' its waste management arm, with a renewed emphasis on creating a circular economy and conserving natural resources.



Previously known as Geocycle, Geoclean will provide agricultural, industrial, and public/municipal waste management solutions that are both sustainable and innovative.



Co-processing the waste from these industries will guarantee energy recovery and material recycling from the waste, leaving no residues behind.



Geoclean also aims to conserve natural resources by replacing traditional fuels with alternative fuels and raw materials.



Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business said, “We are committed to building a sustainable future by adopting clean and green technologies in our overall business. We have always believed in environmental conservation and are committed to making the optimum contribution towards co-processing waste responsibly for a sustainable future. Adani Cement will continue its endeavours to promote sustainability and build a cleaner and greener planet.”



Geoclean hopes to increase the thermal substitution rate for ACC and Ambuja Cements to 30 per cent by 2027 by co-processing approximately 3.7 million tonnes of alternative fuels, up from 6 per cent last year. The thermal substitution rate represents the proportion of energy supplied by alternative fuels.



Geoclean has built 14 co-processing facilities in India around Adani Cement's AFR storage areas, feeding arrangements, and laboratories.



It also intends to remove 2,400 tonnes of plastic waste per year from the Mantola canal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, using its novel bubble barrier technology.



To clean up plastic waste from the water body, a similar technology is used at the BBMB lake in the Sundernagar neighbourhood of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. These water bodies' collected plastic is taken to recycling facilities for additional processing.



Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd are both subsidiaries of the Adani Group.

