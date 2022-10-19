Adani Defence & Aerospace to acquire India’s oldest, biggest MRO, Air Works, for Rs 400 cr

Adani Defence & Aerospace has signed a definitive agreement to acquire India’s biggest and highly diversified independent MRO Air Works for Rs 400 crore. Air Works is also the country’s oldest MRO and has its presence across 27 cities.

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace said that the maintenance, repair and overhaul sector has a crucial role to play in both the defence and civilian aerospace sector. “Given India's growth trajectory and the Government's focus to network the nation through a massive mesh of air connectivity, it is inevitable that the primary growth of India's airline and airport sector lies ahead of it,” he said, further adding, that the ongoing modernisation programme to make India a large market for defence aircraft is making it an exciting space.

Air Works has developed extensive capabilities for key defence and aerospace platforms in the country. “From the first P-8I aircraft Phase 32 checks to Phase 48 checks and MRO on the landing gear of the Indian Air Force’s 737 VVIP aircraft, Air Works undertakes base maintenance for ATR 42/72, A320 and B737 fleet of aircraft from its EASA and DGCA-certified facilities at Mumbai, Delhi, Hosur and Kochi,” the Adani company said.

Rajvanshi said that with Air Works’ 70-year aviation legacy, and the Adani Group’s capabilities, the new entity will represent what a true Atmanirbhar Bharat critical sector should look like.

D Anand Bhaskar, MD & CEO, Air Works Group said that India has the potential to become the Air Works hub for the nation. “The government’s policy measures and initiatives including convergence of civil and defence MRO would create economies of scale and huge employment opportunities,” he said.

Air Works was established in 1951 and has been a partner to global aviation OEMs, aircraft owners and operators, lessors, airlines and the Indian defence services. It offers MRO services, heavy checks, line maintenance, cabin and interior refurbishment, exterior finishing and painting, avionics upgrades, retrofits, maintenance training, and redelivery checks.

