Adani Electricity says it has surplus cash of about Rs 800 cr

COMPANIES

NEWS

Capex of Rs 1,310 crore for FY23 has been fully funded through internal accruals without any debt incurrence, says the Adani firm

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (Adani Electricity) on Wednesday said it has surplus cash of about Rs 800 crore as on March 31, 2023. 

In its key business developments, the company said option contracts aggregating to $300 million have been unwounded and converted to fully hedged swaps.

It also said working capital loan was reduced to Rs 500 crore (as on March 31, 2023) from Rs 1,045 crore (as on December 2022).

"In the last 2 years we have increased share of Renewable Energy from 3% to 30%," said the Adani firm.

Capex of Rs 1,310 crore for FY23 has been fully funded through internal accruals without any debt incurrence, it said.
 

Published on: Apr 12, 2023, 7:32 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
