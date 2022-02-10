Adani Enterprises acquires 10% stake in Unyde Systems Private Limited

Adani Enterprises has acquired a 10 per cent stake holding in Unyde Systems Private Limited (USPL) for Rs 3.75 crore.

The Gautam Adani-led conglomerate will hold 71,818 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, at price of Rs 522 per share constituting 10 per cent of USPL's Share Capital on a fully diluted basis, Adani Enterprises said in a statement.



USPL is a start-up that is engaged in the business of software development turnover etc and information technology enabled services and related services and products. Its turnover for financial year 2020-201 was Rs. 0.86 crore, according to the official statement.

Unyde Systems Private incorporated May 25, 2017 and is engaged inter alia in the business of software development and information technology enabled services and products.

