Adani Enterprises raises Rs 1,250 cr via allotment of NCDs

Adani Enterprises, Adani Group's flagship arm, on Tuesday informed that it has raised Rs 1,250 crore via allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). "We would like to inform that the Company has raised Rs. 1,250 Crores today i.e. 11th July, 2023 by allotment of 125,000 Secured, Unrated, Unlisted, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (“NCDs”) of the face value of Rs 1,00,000/- each on private placement basis," the firm said in an exchange filing.

In May, Adani Enterprises said its board approved the proposal to raise Rs 12,500 crore through a share sale.

On Sunday, the conglomerate informed that it had raised over $9 billion in the last four years from some of the leading global investors such as Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and GQG Partners (GQG). The group has attracted investments across various listed entities - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), Adani Transmission Limited (ATL), Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) and Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL).

In a statement, the group said it has attracted large-scale investments from the likes of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), TotalEnergies (TTE), International Holding Company (IHC), as well as GQG Partners (GQG) along with its co-investors Australia Super, Goldman Sachs, and the University of Texas.

Adani has also secured investment from the Delaware Public Employees Retirement System, Master Trust Bank of Japan, Missouri Education Pension Trust, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Universal-Investment Luxembourg, New York State Common Retirement Fund, and Employees Retirement System of Texas.

In the most recent instance, the Adani family has raised $1.38 billion through stake sale in the three portfolio companies — AEL, AGEL, and ATL. "This ensures higher capital availability at the group level, for growth as well as near-term commitments of both debt and equity for the portfolio companies over the next 12-18 months. In addition, the three portfolio companies have also received board approval for primary issuances."



