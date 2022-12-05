Adani Green becomes world’s largest wind-solar hybrid power developer with 450 MW Rajasthan plant

Adani Green stated on Monday that it has commissioned a 450 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant in Rajasthan. With the new hybrid plant in Jaisalmer, Adani Green Energy has the largest operational hybrid power generation capacity of 1,440 MW. AGEL has a total operational generation capacity of 7.17 GW, making it the largest wind-solar hybrid power farm developer.

The company said in a filing that the plant has Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India) at Rs 2.67/kwh for 25 years.

The new hybrid power plant consists of 420 MW solar and 105 MW wind plants. It has been implemented with cutting edge technology, the company stated.

In May, Adani Green Energy operationalised India's first hybrid power plant of 390 MW, and in September the world’s largest co-located hybrid power plant of 600 MW was operationalised – both located in Jaisalmer.

Part of the Adani Group, AGEL has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with an overall portfolio of 20.4 GW including operating, under-construction and awarded assets. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar, wind farm and hybrid plants. Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and various state discoms are its key customers.

Meanwhile, in October, Suzlon Group announced that it won a new order to develop a 48.2 MW wind power project for Adani Green Energy to install 23 units of wind turbine generators. Located in Gujarat’s Mandvi, the project is expected to be commissioned in 2023. The order is a repeat on from AGEL and is in addition to an already existing order of 226.8 MW, announced on August 13.

Also read: Suzlon bags order from Adani Green Energy; to develop a 48.3 MW wind power project