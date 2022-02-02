Adani Green Energy net profit rises 14% to Rs 49 cr 

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) on Wednesday reported 13.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 49 crore in the quarter ending 31 December, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 43 crore in the year-ago period.

The Adani Group company's consolidated total income jumped 74 per cent to Rs 1,471 crore versus Rs 843 crore a year ago.

The renewable energy company of the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate stated that its sale of energy increased by 67 per cent -on year to 6,456 mn units in 9M FY22.

Further, cash profit rose by 47 per cent to Rs 1,292 crore, while revenue from power supply increased by 54 per cent YoY to Rs 2,655 crore.

The company's operational capacity increased by 83 per cent YoY to 5,410 MW.

Adani Green also stated that 65 per cent of its total operating capacity is now single-use plastic (SUP) free with SUP free certification received for additional 37 operational plants during the quarter under preview.

Commenting on the quarterly results Vneet S. Jaain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd, said, “The continued robust operational performance and improving visibility of growth with firm PPAs demonstrate that we are well on track to become the largest renewable player by 2030."

He further said, “Our commitment towards ESG is only getting stronger with the global recognition of our efforts to light up the world with green energy and to further incorporate the best ESG practices on all fronts.”

Shares of Adani Green closed at Rs 1,912.65 apiece on BSE today.