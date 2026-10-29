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Adani Group eyes €3 billion acquisition of energy storage group VTTI to boost overseas footprint

Adani Group eyes €3 billion acquisition of energy storage group VTTI to boost overseas footprint

The energy storage operator is currently co-owned by Australian infrastructure manager IFM Investors Pty and commodities giant Vitol SA, which each hold roughly 45% stakes, alongside Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (Adnoc), which owns the remaining 10%.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 8:33 AM IST
Adani Group eyes €3 billion acquisition of energy storage group VTTI to boost overseas footprintAdani Group is among several suitors evaluating the Dutch firm in a deal that could value VTTI at around €3 billion ($3.4 billion), according to a Bloomberg report. 

The Adani group is setting its sights on European energy infrastructure, exploring a potential acquisition of Rotterdam-based energy storage group VTTI as supply disruptions make terminal facilities increasingly valuable for global energy trading.

Adani Group is among several suitors evaluating the Dutch firm in a deal that could value VTTI at around €3 billion ($3.4 billion), according to a Bloomberg report.

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The energy storage operator is currently co-owned by Australian infrastructure manager IFM Investors Pty and commodities giant Vitol SA, which each hold roughly 45% stakes, alongside Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (Adnoc), which owns the remaining 10%. Adnoc is considering a complete exit from VTTI, while IFM and Vitol may also look to reduce their holdings in any potential transaction.

Deliberations remain ongoing with no certainty that a transaction will materialize, as other bidders actively pursue a stake in the business. Representatives for IFM, Adnoc, and VTTI declined to comment, while representatives for Adani Group and Vitol did not immediately respond to queries.

VTTI operates a global network of terminals used to store fuels and chemicals, spanning fossil fuels, biofuels, and solvents. Acquiring a stake would significantly broaden the international reach of Adani Group, whose existing portfolio spans ports, airports, data centers, mining, defense, and power infrastructure. Its founder remains India’s wealthiest person with an estimated net worth of $105.7 billion.

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The move underscores Adani's aggressive push to expand overseas following a series of strategic maneuvers. In July, listed flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. raised 150 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) from institutional investors to fund capital expenditures and debt repayment. A month later, Gautam Adani won the dismissal of US securities fraud charges, clearing a major hurdle that had previously threatened the conglomerate's global expansion plans.

Adani Group recently evaluated a stake in Associated British Ports, the UK’s largest port operator, though IFM ultimately won that bid in a deal valuing the firm at approximately £10 billion ($13.4 billion).

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Published on: Oct 29, 2026 8:33 AM IST
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