BREAKING: Adani Group makes open offer for 26% stake in NDTV

Adani Group on Tuesday made an open offer to buy 26 per cent stake in media company NDTV.

"Up to 16,762,530 fully paid up Equity Shares ('Offer Shares'), constituting 26 per cent of the Voting Share Capital at a price of Rs 294 per offer share aggregating to a total consideration of up to Rs 4,928,183,820 (assuming full acceptance) ('Offer Size'), subject to the terms and conditions mentioned in this Public Announcement, the detailed public statement ('DPS') and the letter of offer ('LoF') to be issued in accordance with the SEBI (SAST) Regulations," JM Financial, which is managing the open offer, said.

More details to follow.