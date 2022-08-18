Adani Group places order for 5 flue gas desulphurisation projects worth Rs 6,163 cr

Adani Group has placed an order for five flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) projects worth rs 6,163.20 crore with Power Mech Projects Limited. The Hyderabad-based construction and services said in a filing that the orders are for a quantum of 15 FGD retrofits to coal-based units, with sizes ranging from 330 MW and 660 MW. These five projects would be implemented at Adani Group’s coal-based power plants in Mundra, Tiroda, Kawai and Udupi. These engineering, procurement and construction projects are expected to be implemented over the next 30 months.

The company stated that it has been associated with Adani Group for over 15 years, and has rendered services in multiple portfolios including power, infra, pipelines, material handling etc.

These FGD units will curb sulphur-dioxide emissions with 92 per cent recoveries and will be integral in reducing emission-intensity.

Sajja Kishore Babu, Chairman and Managing Director of PMPL said, “PMPL's strategic brilliance in foraying into FGD business is born out of its core strength and competence in power sector for over two decades touching every segment and forward integration of providing O&M services to power plants. After almost a decade of (2003 - 2013) growth burst of Power Sector activities and subsequent slowed-down growth decade, the installation of FGDs will trigger another spell of high-growth in the next couple of years.”

He said that emission control in coal-based power plants is one of the major thrusts to cope with emission norms as part of India’s global commitments.

The orders will strengthen the order-book and enable PMPL to diversify its scope, said the company.

PMPL is currently executing FGD units for BHEL for various projects aggregating to 2,300 MW including at Bhusawal, North Chennai and Kahalgaon.

