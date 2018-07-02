Adani Group plans to raise Rs 6,000 crore through stake sale in subsidiaries

The Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is planning to raise Rs 5,000-6,000 crore of equity through a combination of primary issuances and secondary monetisation of its stake in some of its subsidiaries. The Adani Family through trusts and other entities holds controlling interest in entities including Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and SEZ, Adani Power, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy.

As part of the equity-raising program, the Group sold nearly 4 per cent stake in Adani Ports and SEZ through an on market block trade raising Rs 3,000 crore in June. The group also plans to sell some of its stake in Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy.

Informing about the move, Adani Ports and SEZ CEO Karan Adani said: "Long-term foreign institutional investors, Capital Group and Temasek have enhanced their holdings in APSEZ. The participation from these investors reiterates investor confidence in APSEZs business and growth potential." The group does not intend to undertake any further monetisation of its 62.3 per cent stake in APSEZ for a period of one year, he further added.

The company said the proceeds from the equity-raising program would be utilised towards strengthening the balance sheet position of group companies including deleveraging the power business. The amount raised would also be used to part fund the proposed acquisition of integrated business of generation, transmission and distribution of power for Mumbai.

Earlier this year, Adani Group acquired Mumbai power business from Reliance Infrastructure for Rs 18,800 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)