Adani Group starts Colombo terminal ops; Gautam Adani calls it 'a momentous milestone'

Adani Ports has commenced operations at the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT), a major deep-water facility developed under a landmark public–private partnership at the Port of Colombo.

The project is operated by a consortium that includes Adani Ports, Sri Lanka's leading conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC, and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, under a 35-year Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) agreement. Representing an investment of $800 million, the CWIT terminal features a 1,400-metre quay length and a 20-metre depth, with the capacity to handle approximately 3.2 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) annually.

CWIT is the first fully automated deep-water terminal in Colombo and is designed to enhance cargo handling capabilities, improve vessel turnaround times, and position Colombo as a key transshipment hub in South Asia.

Construction began in early 2022, with rapid progress leading to the commencement of operations this month. Final infrastructure installations are nearing completion, and the facility is expected to set new benchmarks for operational efficiency and reliability in regional maritime logistics.

“The commencement of operations at CWIT marks a momentous milestone in regional cooperation between India and Sri Lanka,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. “Not only does this terminal represent the future of trade in the Indian Ocean but its opening is also a proud moment for Sri Lanka, placing it firmly on the global maritime map."

Adani said that the CWIT project will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs locally and unlock immense economic value for the island nation. "It also stands as a shining example of the deep-rooted friendship and growing strategic ties between the two neighbours, and of what can be achieved through visionary public–private partnerships," he added.

John Keells Group Chairperson Krishan Balendra added, “We are proud to see the progress in the development of the West Container Terminal, a project that strengthens Sri Lanka’s position as a regional maritime hub. This project is one of the John Keells Group’s largest investments and is among the most significant private-sector investments in Sri Lanka. Together with the Sri Lanka Ports Authority and the Adani Group, we will elevate Colombo’s status as a leading transshipment hub. We are confident that the project will enhance global trade and connectivity in the region."



